Cyclist, 22, in critical condition after collision with car in Saint-Michel

A 22-year-old man is in critical condition after being hit by a car while riding his bike at the intersection of Joseph-Guilbord Avenue and Jarry Street East in the Saint-Michel neighbourhood.

Montreal police said they received a 911 call about the collision around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Both the vehicle and the cyclist were heading west at the time of the incident, according to police.

The 22-year-old cyclist was taken to hospital in critical condition. (Radio-Canada)

The cyclist was taken to hospital with injuries to his lower body. The driver, a 55-year-old woman, was also taken to the hospital to be treated for shock.

Jarry Street is closed in both directions between Saint-Michel Street and 14th Avenue.