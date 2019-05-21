Cyclist, 22, in critical condition after collision with car in Saint-Michel
Police received a 911 call about a collision around 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Joseph-Guilbord Avenue and Jarry Street.
A 22-year-old man is in critical condition after being hit by a car while riding his bike at the intersection of Joseph-Guilbord Avenue and Jarry Street East in the Saint-Michel neighbourhood.
Montreal police said they received a 911 call about the collision around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Both the vehicle and the cyclist were heading west at the time of the incident, according to police.
The cyclist was taken to hospital with injuries to his lower body. The driver, a 55-year-old woman, was also taken to the hospital to be treated for shock.
Jarry Street is closed in both directions between Saint-Michel Street and 14th Avenue.