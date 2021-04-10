Cyclist in hospital after hit and run in Montreal's north end
Police say a vehicle, possibly a heavy-equipment truck, hit the 53-year-old cyclist before fleeing the scene.
Three cyclists have died in recent days following collisions with vehicles
Montreal police are investigating after a cyclist was involved in a hit and run in Montreal's Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough early this morning.
Police say a vehicle, possibly a heavy-equipment truck, hit the 53-year-old cyclist near the corner of Henri-Bourassa Boulevard and Bois-de-Boulogne shortly after 5 a.m. The driver fled the scene.
The cyclist was taken to hospital. A spokesperson for Montreal police says the cyclist 53-year-old man is in "serious" condition.
Three cyclists have died in Montreal and neighbouring communities after being hit by vehicles in recent days.
With files from Radio-Canada