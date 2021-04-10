Skip to Main Content
Montreal

Cyclist in hospital after hit and run in Montreal's north end

Police say a vehicle, possibly a heavy-equipment truck, hit the 53-year-old cyclist before fleeing the scene.

Three cyclists have died in recent days following collisions with vehicles

Montreal police say this morning's collision was a hit and run. (Mathieu Wagner/Radio-Canada)

Montreal police are investigating after a cyclist was involved in a hit and run in Montreal's Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough early this morning.

Police say a vehicle, possibly a heavy-equipment truck, hit the 53-year-old cyclist near the corner of Henri-Bourassa Boulevard and Bois-de-Boulogne shortly after 5 a.m. The driver fled the scene. 

The cyclist was taken to hospital. A spokesperson for Montreal police says the cyclist 53-year-old man is in "serious" condition. 

Three cyclists have died in Montreal and neighbouring communities after being hit by vehicles in recent days.

With files from Radio-Canada

