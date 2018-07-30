16-year-old cyclist suffers head injury after colliding with vehicle in Rosemont

A 16-year-old cyclist was taken to hospital just after noon today after colliding with a vehicle in Rosemont–​La Petite-Patrie.

Montreal police say the 59-year-old driver was heading east on St-Joseph Boulevard and didn't see the young woman on her bike.

Witnesses said the woman, who was cycling on 16th Avenue, did not make an obligatory stop at the intersection.

Witnesses told police cyclist ran stop sign; 59 year-old driver didn’t see her in time <a href="https://t.co/tEq2DImnw6">pic.twitter.com/tEq2DImnw6</a> —@Steverukavina

After she ran the stop sign, police say she smacked into the car's rear side door.

She was transported to hospital with a head injury.

The driver was treated for shock at the scene.