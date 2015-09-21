Cyclists can now use pedestrian signal instead of waiting for green light

Starting today, Quebec cyclists can cross intersections on the pedestrian walk signal rather than wait for the traffic light to turn green, but only after yielding to people on foot.

The change to the Highway Safety Code is designed to make cyclists more visible to cars, but some worry it will increase tensions between road users.

Vélo Québec program manager Magali Bebronne said overall it's a move in the right direction, but wonders if there will be enough information disseminated about what the change means.

"It's important to stress here that pedestrians will be will have priority at all times and that cyclists will be required to yield for pedestrians," Bebronne said.

CAA Quebec shares the same concern.

Spokesperson Annie Gauthier said that she's not sure cyclists know about the new rule or that pedestrians know that cyclists can now cross at their light.

"It could create new conflicts between those two road users," Gauthier said.

She stressed that it is important for cyclists to remember that pedestrians maintain priority.