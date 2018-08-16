Cyclist, 63, in hospital after collision with car in Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve

A 63-year-old cyclist is in hospital with serious injuries to his head and lower body after colliding with a car in Montreal's Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough.

Police say the crash took place at around 5:30 p.m. near the corner of Notre-Dame Street and Hector Avenue.

The driver, a 40-year-old man, was treated for shock.

Police say alcohol and speed were not factors in the crash, but it appears at this point that one of them went through a red light.

The investigation is ongoing.