Cycling advocates call for more 'urgency' from Montreal on bike path construction, repairs

With more and more people hopping on bikes as a form of transportation, cycling advocates say the Plante administration has to act more quickly when it comes to expanding the network.

"It's hard for the city to keep up with the pace of the popularity of cycling," said Vélo Québec's program manager, Magali Bebronne.

"Are we at a point where we should have somebody whose role it is at the city to really monitor the cycling network and other cycling facilities?"

According to Vélo Québec, the number of cyclist trips increased 57 per cent between 2008 and 2013.

In May, the Plante administration announced plans for the Réseau Express Vélo, 184 kilometres of protected bike paths across Montreal. It was a key committment in the Projet Montréal election platform, but the first parts of the network won't be completed until 2021.

"There are some bike paths that are a really good, but the bike paths offered [don't meet] the demand," said Simon Carreau, an avid cyclist.

"The bike paths are so crowded now — even in winter."