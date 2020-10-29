Cyberattack on Montreal's west end health agency leads it to unplug from internet

A health agency in Montreal's west end, the CIUSSS du Centre-Ouest-de-l'Île-de-Montréal, has disconnected from the internet and barred remote access after a cybersecurity intrusion was discovered Thursday morning.

"An investigation by our experts is currently under way," says the agency's head Dr. Lawrence Rosenberg in a statement.

"It is important to note that our information technology systems are currently operating properly and without incident."

Quebec's health ministry has been informed and the CIUSSS is working with the ministry's cybersecurity team, he says.

"Despite this, and as a preventative measure, we are taking additional steps to protect ourselves from any future event," he says, and that includes unplugging from the internet, for the time being.

"We are also putting in place contingencies for the next 72 hours."

Rosenberg asks staff to ensure all patient-care material is printed or moved to a secure external storage device.

Management throughout the CIUSSS is instructed to ensure that all files created and saved in the last 24 hours be transferred to a secure device as well, or printed.

"Similarly, until further notice, any new documents that you create should be stored on a secure USB key or printed," he says.

"Do not transfer any documents to Google, the cloud or any similar platform, since they are not secure."

Rosenberg says these proactive, precautionary measures are essential in order to protect the health, safety and personal information of all those who rely on the CIUSSS for health care and social services.