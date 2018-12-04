Cyber attack forces 4 Montreal health board websites offline

The websites of four Montreal regional health boards are down because of a cyber attack.

The sites of the CIUSSS Centre-Ouest-de-l'Île-de-Montréal, Nord-de-l'Îe-de-Montréal, l'Ouest-de-l'Îe-de-Montréal and Centre-Sud-de-l'Île-de-Montréal and Santé Montréal have been offline since Nov. 29.

The websites are for informational purposes only — all other services are working normally and no personal data has been compromised, said officials with the health boards.

Teams are working to get the sites back online. In the meantime, those looking for information on services in their area can call 514-842-7226.