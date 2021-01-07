Quebec's curfew challenged by experts, advocates as Legault cracks down on COVID-19

Starting Saturday, anybody caught outside in Quebec between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. without a valid reason could face a fine of up to $6,000.

Premier François Legault is calling it "shock therapy," as the province struggles to fight back the rising tide of COVID-19.

But not only is the legality of a curfew being called into question, so too is its effectiveness, as even Quebec's public health director, Dr. Horacio Arruda, admits no study proves curfews stop transmission.

Regardless, there is little standing in the way of the government's four-week crackdown.

"In the past few weeks, the situation with the pandemic has worsened," Legault said. "We have seen our hospitals get overloaded."

Commuting to work is one of the only permissible reasons to be outside and commuters may soon be required to carry documentation to show police.

This comes as COVID-19 cases are surging and hospitals, especially in the Montreal region, are reaching the breaking point.

The measures taken so far by the Quebec government — including begging people to follow the rules — have failed to slow the spread of COVID-19 in workplaces and schools.

And the post-holiday surge in cases and hospitalizations shows that people shrugged off the restriction on gatherings.

Hospitals near capacity

Eventually hospitals, which have already reduced services, will not be able to provide basic care, officials have repeatedly warned.

"There will be people who will receive poor treatment after an automobile accident," said André-Pierre Contandriopoulos, a professor emeritus at Université de Montréal's school of public health.

"There will be others that we will not treat because we will treat a higher priority patient."

The government has no choice but to tighten restrictions, regardless of the high social and economic costs, Contandriopoulos said.

But some say those costs are too high.

Focus on other strategies, group says

A Quebec civil rights group says the government should not be placing the entire weight of the pandemic on the backs of individuals.

"State responsibility is crucial in this extraordinary situation that we are experiencing," the Ligue des droits et libertés said in a Wednesday statement.

The group says the government should be focused on improving indoor ventilation in places like schools and hospitals while improving conditions for those who work in the medical sector, so they don't burn out.

Testing and contact tracing should be upgraded while health-care training is accelerated, the group says.

Alexandra Pierre, the group's president, said that it is ultimately the homeless who will pay the highest price because many fear catching COVID-19 in a shelter.

"We fear that this community, already highly vulnerable to the virus, among other things, will be even more so with the introduction of this measure," Pierre said.

Legault said the government wants all of the province's homeless to move inside and, he said on Wednesday, there are enough shelter beds provided for them.

Curfew could hold up in court, professor predicts

The Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms allows certain legal restrictions as long as they are demonstrably justified in a free and democratic society.

"The question of justification is always evaluated within the current context, and the context right now is a pandemic," said Louis-Philippe Lampron, law professor and civil rights expert at Université Laval.

"The fact the government has taken a progressive approach, it didn't reach for curfews from the get-go, is also an argument in its favour."

More than 2,500 people have tested positive positive for COVID-19 on a near daily basis for weeks now, leading to more hospitalizations and death in Quebec. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press)

Lampron said a curfew would hold up in court as long as it is structured in a way that causes the least possible harm to fundamental rights.

"With the increase in the number of cases and the lack of results from the measures that were taken over the Christmas holidays, the government has even more material to argue for reasonability," Lampron said.

Jury still out on effectiveness of curfews

The question remains: Do curfews work?

Naia Canonne moved from Montreal to Italy during the pandemic and has lived with a 10 p.m. curfew since October.

"I do think that it has helped," she said. "People really have been diligent and really have been respecting the rules."

Yet one Montreal expert says curfews create bottlenecks at stores as people rush to buy groceries and pharmaceuticals just before closing time.

"People are then gathering in places like grocery stores," said Dr. Karl Weiss, who heads the infectious diseases department at Montreal's Jewish General Hospital.

"Curfews have not proven to be effective."

The main problem is that it is very difficult to control people in a democratic society, Weiss said, and that is proven by the sharp rise in cases despite the strict rules in place since October.

Quebec Premier François Legault, centre, says the curfew will be in effect until at least Feb. 8. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press)

However, Arruda said the government needs to do whatever it can to stop people from getting together, as that is a driving force of the pandemic.

"We have to be able to adopt measures that will decrease the possibility of gatherings," he said.

Dr. Matthew Oughton, an infectious diseases specialist with the Jewish General, said the curfew may be a much needed wake-up call for the population.

"There has to be a sense of urgency communicated to the general public as to how serious [this] is for our entire health-care situation," he said.

Arruda stressed the importance of following the rules, getting tested and not slacking off on masks or handwashing. He said people are ignoring the recommendations and not co-operating with public health's effort to trace contacts.

"There are people dying every day," Arruda said, but that can be prevented if people follow the rules, stay home, stop gathering and get tested when they show symptoms.