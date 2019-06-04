Owner of crumbling Plateau heritage building given OK to dismantle façade, stone by stone

Quebec's Culture Ministry has authorized the owner of a dangerously derelict heritage building on de l'Esplanade Avenue to save its façade the way he'd hoped to — by dismantling it stone by stone instead of leaving it standing while the rest of the building is demolished.

That authorization, obtained by CBC News, is the latest chapter in a decades-long saga to force the owner of a pair of early 20th-century buildings to repair and restore the handsome three-storey greystones.

About 40 of the buildings' neighbours on the leafy street facing Jeanne-Mance Park were forced out of their homes the night of May 21 when the northernmost building seemed at imminent risk of collapse.

Neighbours said they heard a loud noise and rushed out to find the roof of the long-empty building caving in.

Some are relieved that work will finally be done.

"I think it is better to have somebody to tear it down, instead of the wind tearing it down," said Marie-France Corbeil, who has lived a few doors down from the buildings for the past 12 years.

After the near-collapse on May 21, the city fenced off part of the street to ensure the safety of passersby, and police were posted round the clock to keep an eye on the site. Two weeks later, the police presence has diminished but the sidewalk around the buildings is still out of bounds.

Long legal battles

The Plateau's interim borough mayor, Alex Norris, said the derelict state of the buildings at 4403-4423 de l'Esplanade Avenue was already a problem when Projet Montréal was elected to run the borough a decade ago.

Plateau-Mont-Royal interim borough Mayor Alex Norris, seen here in front of the greystones in 2016, lives in the same neighbourhood and has taken a keen interest in trying to save the buildings. (Leah Hendry/CBC)

Indeed, the story of Desrosier's dispute with the City of Montreal over the state of his buildings goes back 35 years, when the city issued the owner with fines for failing to maintain them. At the time, there were still tenants living in the buildings.

In 1996, the tenants were forced out after city inspectors declared them too unsafe to inhabit.

Despite fines, warnings and evacuation orders, the buildings were never repaired.

At last, in 2013, the city sought an injunction to force Desrosiers to fix them, but the proceedings stalled over conflicting engineering opinions over how best to demolish the northernmost building, which everyone agreed was already beyond repair.

Desrosiers said for years he wanted to replace the buildings with new condominiums. However, because the buildings are heritage properties under both municipal and provincial jurisdiction, the Culture Ministry has long insisted the original façade cannot be taken down.

Desrosiers made a case to take the façade down, stone by stone, during the building's demolition, then rebuild it after the condominium project went ahead.

The government insisted the original façade could not be taken down.

Unable to resolve that impasse, the city took Desrosiers back to court last year.

In September, a Superior Court justice sided with the government and ordered the façade be kept standing during the demolition work, at Desrosiers's cost.

Desrosiers could incur penalties as severe as imprisonment if he fails to obey that court order, Norris said.

The sidewalk in front of the buildings have been cordoned off by a security fence since neighbours witnessed the northernmost building's partial collapse on May 21. (Jay Turnbull/CBC)

It now appears that the owner will have his way in the end, as the Culture Ministry has relented on the order to keep the façade standing while the building is demolished.

The authorization issued on May 31 orders Desrosiers to number each stone and take the façade apart under the supervision of a structural engineer.

He must use masons who are experts in architectural restoration, however, and the new buildings must respect the architectural characteristics of the original building.

Costs mounting

The decades-long dispute has already brought with it "considerable cost" to the borough and city, Norris said.

The city has had to install a security fence around the perimeter of both buildings and erect scaffolding to protect the neighbouring ones.

For several days after the northernmost building's partial collapse last month, a firefighters or police were on duty round the clock, surveying the precarious premises.

According to Norris, Desrosiers will have to reimburse the municipality for all of those expenses.