Montreal police investigating after 6 cube vans go up in flames

Montreal police are launching an investigation after a half dozen cube vans went up in flames, leaving behind six smoke-stained shells resting on melted tires in the borough of Anjou.

Firefighters were first notified of the fire just after 11 p.m. Saturday, according to Montreal police spokesperson Const. Véronique Dubuc.

They rushed to the scene near the intersection of York Place and Bombardier Street — an industrial area just east of Highway 25.

Montreal police will be launching an investigation Monday. (Stéphane Grégoire/Radio-Canada)

Firefighters were able to get the fires under control, but called Montreal police in to investigate the suspicious incident.

At this point, there are no suspects and no arrests have been made, Dubuc said. Arson investigators will be on the site Monday, checking surveillance footage and examining the evidence.

The area has been cordoned off until the investigation is complete, she said.