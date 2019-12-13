Testing finds lead levels in Côte Saint-Luc water above new federal guidelines

The city of Côte Saint-Luc is hoping to tackle the problem of high concentrations of lead in its drinking water.

The municipality held an information session alongside Montreal public health Thursday to explain the findings and take questions from residents.

Over the last six years, Côte Saint-Luc tested the water at 238 homes it believed were attached to lead pipes on the city's network. Buildings constructed before 1976 are most likely to be getting their water from a lead pipe owned by the municipality, homeowner, or both, it said.

Tests found the average concentration of lead was 6.7 parts per billion (ppb). That would have been acceptable under the old provincial guidelines, which set the maximum acceptable concentration at 10 ppb.

The province announced last October that it was updating standards to meet new federal guidelines, changing the limit to 5 pbb.

While 84 per cent of the homes were less than 10 ppb, only 39 per cent were under the new norm of 5 ppb.

Sivan Rehan, a resident of Côte Saint-Luc, recently had her water privately tested, because her home was built before 1976. Lead levels in her home were higher than the new federal standard.

"The fact that I moved to my home when my son was two years old worries me very much," Rehan said. "That means that his whole childhood — and my daughter, born three years later — so throughout their childhood, they were exposed to those levels."

The municipality said it will speed up the testing and replacement of the city's water service line.

Homeowners will need to replace the section of the pipe that connects their home to the water network themselves.

Dr. David Kaiser of Montreal public health said it's important to tackle the issue of lead at the source by replacing the pipes.

"In waiting for all those lead service lines to be replaced, people can protect themselves, or reduce the risk even more, by filtering their water," he said.

In the new year, Côte Saint-Luc will offer affected residents a one-time $50 rebate on purchases of water filters.

"Whether Quebec says that the maximum acceptable concentration is 10 ppb or 5 ppb, the bottom line is that we want our residents to be able to reduce lead intake to as close to zero as possible," mayor Mitchell Brownstein said in a statement.

The problem is not unique to Côte Saint-Luc. It's estimated that 300,000 Montrealers are exposed to levels exceeding the 5 ppb guideline.

Students at the Marc-Favreau elementary school on Somerled Avenue in Notre-Dame-de-Grâce were told to bring water bottles to school due to lead contamination in the water.

The city of Montreal has budgeted $557 million to replace more than 48,000 lead pipes by 2030.