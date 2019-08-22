CSDM warns prospective teachers about religious symbols, despite saying it wouldn't apply Bill 21
Commisioner says government threats of putting CSDM under trusteeship unfair
Quebec's largest school board appears to be enforcing the province's new religious symbols law, despite saying earlier this summer it wouldn't apply it until holding further consultations.
The Commission scolaire de Montréal (CSDM) began quietly including a notice in job postings saying applicants will need to comply with the law, and not wear religious symbols if they are applying for teaching or administrative positions.
Violaine Cousineau, a commissioner for the school board, says she made the discovery when she saw the job postings this summer.
In June, the board voted not to apply Bill 21. At the time, the he board said it needed more time to consult with parents, teachers and unions on how to do so.
Bill 21 prohibits new public teachers from wearing religious symbols such as a hijab or kippa. Teachers already on the job are exempt under a grandfather clause, provided they stay in the same position.
Cousineau says commissioners were told about the CSDM's change in position at a recent meeting.
She says she understands that the board finds itself in a tight spot because of threats by the government that it would be put under trusteeship if it doesn't apply the law.
"Whatever you think of the law, whether you agree with it or not, to have put people, including school boards, in this impossible situation … is disrespectful," Cousineau said Thursday on Radio-Canada's Tout un Matin.
"You can't just change such important procedures over one summer with such a vague definition of what a religious symbol is" by the government, Cousineau said.
The chair of the board, Catherine Harel-Bourdon, wouldn't confirm it reversed the decision. A spokesperson for the CSDM says the subject will be discussed at a board meeting next Wednesday.
