'It's absurd': CSDM excluded from Quebec's school board reform discussions

Quebec's largest school board will have no voice in the parliamentary committee review of Bill 40 — a proposed law that will transform citizen-elected school boards into provincially-managed service centres.

"It's absurd," said Catherine Harel Bourdon, chair of the Commission Scolaire de Montréal (CSDM).

"Montreal finds this undemocratic as a parliamentary commission."

The French-language school board was founded in 1846, oversees 191 schools, employs some 17,000 people and services more than 114,000 students.

Surrounded by straight-faced school commissioners from across the island during a Wednesday news conference, Bourdon chastised the government for failing to include a nearly 200-year-old school board in talks about province-wide school board reform.

Montreal has issues specific to being an urban centre which are different than rural Quebec, she said, and the CSDM plays a crucial role in helping immigrant students and their families learn French and integrate into Quebec society.

"The elected representatives of the National Assembly will not hear the issues at the heart of Montreal and the specifics of each of its neighbourhoods in eight boroughs and the City of Westmount," Bourdon says in a statement that outlines the commission's protest.

Most voices will be heard, province says

The Quebec government says the voices of most school boards in the province will be represented by the Quebec school board federation, known as the Fédération des commissions scolaires du Québec.

Bourdon says that's not good enough.

The federation may represent 58 school boards, but it can't properly represent the specific needs of each region, she said.

The representation of parents with immigrant backgrounds is a key element of the CSDM's service that has been developed over years.

Helping new immigrants has become "central to our mission, in the social and in the economic development of the city," as CSDM statement says.

Parents' committee says it's 'unacceptable'

The board's parents' committee will have a place in provincial discussions, but its chair, Sylvain Caron, says it is "unacceptable" that the CSDM cannot be heard at the parliamentary level.

Quebec currently has 72 school boards: 60 French, nine English and three with special status.

Bill 40 was tabled on Oct. 1 and it includes exceptions for the province's English-language community.

The bill would turn school boards into "service centres" run by a 16-person board of directors composed of parents, teachers and other members of the community.

In the French-language system, those centres will be appointed, not elected.

The parliamentary committee will be spending five days reviewing the proposed law, but Bourdon says, that isn't long enough to discuss the fate of school boards.