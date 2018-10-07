Skip to Main Content
Business booming as cruise ship passengers arrive in Quebec City

Cruise ship visitors contribute about $30-million to the Quebec City economy annually.

About 14,000 people disembarked in the provincial capital

CBC News ·
Seven cruise ships were in the Quebec City port Saturday. The city is receiving a higher number of the tourist ships than last year. (Radio-Canada)

A group of tourists the size of a small city descended on Quebec this weekend, through ports in Montreal, Quebec City and Trois-Rivières.

In Quebec City, the onslaught of visitors glided in on seven cruise ships Saturday, engorging the cobblestone streets of the old city's Petit Champlain neighbourhood.

A total of 38 cruise ships were scheduled to make stops in Quebec City this year, four more than last year.

About 14,000 tourists arrived in the provincial capital Saturday. (Radio-Canada) 

On Saturday, the seven ships brought about 14,000 people, mostly American, into the provincial capital's shops. 

It's all the Port de Québec hoped for, as it had pushed for more end-of-summer visits to help local business through the slump in sales that typically come during fall.

"The people travelling on cruise ships are comfortable financially," said Alain Flamand, a sculptor and the owner of Sculpteur Flamand​, a 37-year-old boutique in Petit Champlain. 

Large cruise ships could also be seen in Montreal's port Saturday. (Kolya Guilbault/Radio-Canada)

According to the port, shops in the area have seen sales increase by about 40 per cent in the last 12 years. 

It estimates those profits contribute $106 million to Quebec City's economy, $30 million of which is spent by cruise ship passengers. 

The cruise ship season ends November 4 this year.

with files from Radio-Canada

