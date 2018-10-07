Business booming as cruise ship passengers arrive in Quebec City
About 14,000 people disembarked in the provincial capital
A group of tourists the size of a small city descended on Quebec this weekend, through ports in Montreal, Quebec City and Trois-Rivières.
In Quebec City, the onslaught of visitors glided in on seven cruise ships Saturday, engorging the cobblestone streets of the old city's Petit Champlain neighbourhood.
A total of 38 cruise ships were scheduled to make stops in Quebec City this year, four more than last year.
On Saturday, the seven ships brought about 14,000 people, mostly American, into the provincial capital's shops.
It's all the Port de Québec hoped for, as it had pushed for more end-of-summer visits to help local business through the slump in sales that typically come during fall.
"The people travelling on cruise ships are comfortable financially," said Alain Flamand, a sculptor and the owner of Sculpteur Flamand, a 37-year-old boutique in Petit Champlain.
According to the port, shops in the area have seen sales increase by about 40 per cent in the last 12 years.
It estimates those profits contribute $106 million to Quebec City's economy, $30 million of which is spent by cruise ship passengers.
The cruise ship season ends November 4 this year.
with files from Radio-Canada