Business booming as cruise ship passengers arrive in Quebec City

A group of tourists the size of a small city descended on Quebec this weekend, through ports in Montreal, Quebec City and Trois-Rivières.

In Quebec City, the onslaught of visitors glided in on seven cruise ships Saturday, engorging the cobblestone streets of the old city's Petit Champlain neighbourhood.

A total of 38 cruise ships were scheduled to make stops in Quebec City this year, four more than last year.

About 14,000 tourists arrived in the provincial capital Saturday. (Radio-Canada)

On Saturday, the seven ships brought about 14,000 people, mostly American, into the provincial capital's shops.

It's all the Port de Québec hoped for, as it had pushed for more end-of-summer visits to help local business through the slump in sales that typically come during fall.

"The people travelling on cruise ships are comfortable financially," said Alain Flamand, a sculptor and the owner of Sculpteur Flamand​, a 37-year-old boutique in Petit Champlain.

Large cruise ships could also be seen in Montreal's port Saturday. (Kolya Guilbault/Radio-Canada)

According to the port, shops in the area have seen sales increase by about 40 per cent in the last 12 years.

It estimates those profits contribute $106 million to Quebec City's economy, $30 million of which is spent by cruise ship passengers.

The cruise ship season ends November 4 this year.