Crown stays charges against Montreal police officer accused of lying

The Crown has stayed charges against a Montreal police officer accused of lying to obtain a search warrant.

David Chartrand is an investigator in the Montreal police's anti-gang squad, Eclipse. He was arrested following an internal investigation in 2016 and charged with perjury and attempting to obstruct justice.

His trial was supposed to begin Wednesday, but Crown prosecutor Nicolas Poulin said new information, including some received during the preliminary inquiry, led him to believe a conviction wasn't a sure thing.

The Crown decided to stay Chartrand's charges. It has a year to bring back the charges against him.

Chartrand was arrested at the same time as another officer, Faycal Djelidi. Djelidi is facing charges of solicitation, breach of trust and obtaining sexual services for consideration.

His trial was also supposed to start Wednesday but was pushed back until Jan. 28, 2019.

Philippe Pichet, who was police chief at the time the charges were laid, said the charges were related to the way the officers controlled their sources.

The two officers, both of whom have been with the Montreal police service for more than 10 years, were suspended without pay.

Djelidi is connected to the scandal involving La Presse columnist Patrick Lagacé, who revealed in 2016 that police had been spying on him for months.

Police tapped Lagacé's phone after learning he had been in contact with Djelidi, who was under investigation at the time.

With files from Radio-Canada's Pascal Robidas