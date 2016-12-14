Crown files appeal of stay of charges in Frank Zampino corruption case

Crown prosecutors have filed an appeal of a stay of proceedings in the fraud and corruption case of the former number two politician at Montreal city hall, Frank Zampino.

Zampino was accused of being part of a conspiracy that awarded public contracts in exchange for political donations.

His trial was to start last month, but Quebec Court Judge Joëlle Roy tossed out the charges before it began.

Roy ruled Zampino's constitutional rights had been seriously breached when police wiretapped conversations between him and his lawyer.

She said allowing the trial to go ahead would have undermined confidence in the justice system.

In the legal documents filed Thursday, Crown prosecutors said they would argue there were sufficient safeguards built into the warrant for the wiretaps to protect Zampino's right to lawyer-client privilege.

They said that even if the Court of Appeal disagrees with that, the wiretaps weren't enough to justify throwing out the charges.

The appeal represents a legal setback for Zampino, who's been before the courts for years.

He's already been acquitted on another set of corruption charges involving separate allegations.

He's also facing a lawsuit from the City of Montreal.