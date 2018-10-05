Crown and Anchor takes you on a punk rock tour of St. John's, Newfoundland

Crown and Anchor takes you into the seedier side of St. John's, N.L. — a side you won't see on tourism ads.

It's the passion project of Matt Wells, who acts in, produced and wrote the original story for the film.

He co-stars alongside his longtime friend Michael Rowe, who played the character Deadshot in the D.C. Comics television show Arrow.

The two play estranged cousins brought together by a death in the family.

While Rowe's character, James Downey, has escaped his family's past of crime and addition, he comes back to St. John's to see his cousin Danny Power is in the thick of it.

The film follows Downey as past trauma resurfaces when he returns home.

It's a story that has parallels to Wells's own life.

He said his grandfather was an alcoholic, and that while he was able to avoid that same destructive path, his extended family was not as fortunate.

"I was always fascinated how my mother broke that cycle for me and my sister," said Wells, who is a former VJ on MUCH and MTV.

The two cousins were in a punk band together, also mirroring Wells and Rowe's past — they played together in a group called The Bucket Trunk.

Its title comes in part from a form of gambling by the same name, Wells noting the characters are gambling with their own lives.

The film's punk-rock soundtrack also mirrors the two cousins' paths — Downey set to the music of straight-edge hardcore bands, Power to the sounds of those who did not hesitate to indulge in drinking and drugs.

"The do-it-yourself culture is what inspired the movie, as much as the music did," said Wells.

Matt Wells stars in, produced and wrote the original story for the film. (Nantali Indongo/CBC Montreal)

He said he took cues from hardcore legends like Minor Threat and Black Flag, who put on their own shows and produced their own records.

He also wanted to prove that St. John's could be home to a tense, gritty, feature film.

"We wanted to show a different side of St. John's," said Wells — speaking of the dark corners and back alleys of the city where he grew up.

"These characters aren't going to be going up to Signal Hill to get a beautiful shot of the ocean, they're people who are dark and are troubled."

Crown and Anchor's final screening at the Festival Nouveau Cinema is 7 p.m. Saturday at Cinema du Parc.