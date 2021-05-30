2 people injured as thousands crowd Old Montreal for post-curfew revelry
An 18-year-old woman was shot in the foot, and a 19-year-old man was stabbed when a fight broke out
Montreal riot police dispersed a large crowd Saturday night in Old Montreal, where two people were injured when a fight broke out amid spontaneous celebrations of the end of Quebec's curfew and a victory by the Habs.
It was the second night in a row that large crowds flocked to the popular district, after restaurant terrasses were permitted to open Friday and the 9:30 p.m. curfew lifted.
This time, two people were injured in an altercation just after midnight.
An 18-year-old woman was shot in the foot and a 19-year-old man was stabbed in the upper body. Both were treated in hospital.
Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant said the woman reported not having been part of the fight itself.
"We're looking to find out what happened because so far we don't have any arrests. We'll be looking at security camera footage later today," Brabant said.
Brabant said after the fight, officers forced the revellers to leave Place Jacques-Cartier for safety reasons.
