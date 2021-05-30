Skip to Main Content
2 people injured as thousands crowd Old Montreal for post-curfew revelry

Saturday night was the second night in a row that saw large crowds flock to the popular district, after restaurant terrasses were permitted to open Friday. 

An 18-year-old woman was shot in the foot, and a 19-year-old man was stabbed when a fight broke out

Montreal riot police dispersed a large crowd that had gathered in Old Montreal Saturday night. (Stéphane Grégoire/Radio-Canada)

Montreal riot police dispersed a large crowd Saturday night in Old Montreal, where two people were injured when a fight broke out amid spontaneous celebrations of the end of Quebec's curfew and a victory by the Habs. 

It was the second night in a row that large crowds flocked to the popular district, after restaurant terrasses were permitted to open Friday and the 9:30 p.m. curfew lifted.

This time, two people were injured in an altercation just after midnight.

An 18-year-old woman was shot in the foot and a 19-year-old man was stabbed in the upper body. Both were treated in hospital. 

Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant said the woman reported not having been part of the fight itself. 

It was the second night in a row that revellers gathered in Old Montreal since restaurant terrasses were reopened and the curfew lifted. (Stéphane Grégoire/Radio-Canada)

"We're looking to find out what happened because so far we don't have any arrests. We'll be looking at security camera footage later today," Brabant said. 

Brabant said after the fight, officers forced the revellers to leave Place Jacques-Cartier for safety reasons.

