Several injured after crowded balcony collapses in Quebec City

Eight people went crashing to the ground early Sunday morning after a crowded balcony in Quebec City collapsed under their feet.

About 15 firefighters were sent to the scene after the balcony detached from a two-storey residence.

Bill Noonan, a spokesperson for the Quebec City fire department, said firefighters were called early this morning about a "dangerous structure."

Noonan said responders found a balcony and its attached staircase that had crashed to the ground.

He said eight people who were on the balcony at the time were evaluated at the scene after falling about 3.6 metres.

Noonan confirmed there were injuries but said none of them were considered life-threatening.

It's too early to determine the cause of this accident, according to the fire department, but officials are questioning the state of the structure.

"Was [the building] up to code? Was there an overload?" Noonan said.

Investigators were at the site Sunday to try and find answers to those questions.