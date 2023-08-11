Jeffrey Adler remembers his first CrossFit Games, back in 2016. He was working as a volunteer, "loading and unloading the equipment on and off the floor for the athletes."

But even then, his goal was to one day compete and win.

"I said to myself and to [fiancée and coach] Caroline, 'the next time I come back to the games is as an athlete,'" said Adler

He didn't qualify for the games until 2019, when he placed 26th overall. Since then, he's been slowly climbing the ranks. This year, he finally reached the top, placing first after a series of 12 gruelling events over four days in Madison, Wis.

"We all strive for [it]. We do this to earn the first spot. It's such a big thing to achieve. It's a lot of work put in to get there and I'm not the only one. There's so many people who put time, work and sweat into this," said Adler

The top 40 men and 40 women competed in Olympic weightlifting, gymnastics, running, cycling and a mix of activities — pullups, box jumps and more — that make up benchmark CrossFit workouts.

Like most of the athletes at that level of competition, Adler's training leaves little time for other interests.

"My life revolves around training and recovering," said Adler. He trains in the morning for three to four hours, eats, naps, and trains again in the evening for another couple of hours.

There were early signs that, this year, Adler might triumph. At the qualifying stage, where more than 300,000 people worldwide competed to make it to the games, he came in first.

Adler's coach and fiancée, Caroline Lambray, calls his triumph in Wisconsin at the NOBULL CrossFit Games "extraordinary." She's been by his side every step of the way for years of training and nutrition.

Together, Adler and Lambray own a gym, CrossFit Wonderland, in Montreal, which they founded back in 2017.

Watching him win "with the roar of the crowd," and with his parents next to her, "was so overwhelming."

Lambray is the first female coach to lead an athlete to Fittest on Earth.

Lambray was teary-eyed when Adler was named Fittest Man on Earth, dethroning Justin Medeiros, the 2021 and 2022 Fittest Man on Earth.

Adler's strength: knowing 'where his weaknesses lie'

Adrian Bozman, the competition director of the games, has been watching Adler develop over the years.

"His organic coming up in the sport is really interesting," said Bozman.

Bozman says Adler was not an athlete people considered to be top of the field in endurance events. Now he's winning events thought to be outside his wheelhouse. Adler finished in second place in the cross-country 5k event with a time of 16:46. His clean and jerk was 360 pounds.

"I think one of the secrets to his success is his willingness to take a look at where his weaknesses lie and really take the time in the off-season to expand on those. It's a very unique quality," said Bozman.

"He kind of idolized some of the other competitors who he is now competing with and winning against," said Bozman.

Strong showing by Canadians

Adler was not the only Canadian to achieve a podium position.

Emma Lawson from Cambridge, Ont., who finished second in the women's division, is the youngest athlete to podium at the CrossFit Games.

Patrick Vellner, from Nanaimo, B.C., earned his fifth medal in nine games, winning third place.

Now that Adler has achieved his goal of bringing a medal back to Montreal, his journey continues.

"We're going to go back to the drawing board, see where we can improve and hopefully bring back that gold medal next year as well," said Adler.

"Now that we have one, I want two."