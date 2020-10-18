Cross-country ski prices go up in Quebec, prompting worries over accessibility

Skiers will dish out more money for access to a single Société des établissements de plein air du Québec trail than they did last year for all trails, angering nature lovers.

Last year, access to SEPAQ's seven trails across the province cost $214. Now, access to a single trail will cost $220 and a pass for all seven will cost $282 — a 32 per cent increase.

"It's not good news," said Pierre Lavoie, co-founder of Grand défi Pierre Lavoie, Quebec's largest cross-country skiing event and an advocate for active lifestyles.

"What we have to keep in mind is it's really hard to get Quebecers moving … There aren't a lot of inclusive winter sports. So if we hike cross-country fares in a significant way, it will become an exclusive sport and only the rich will be able to afford it."

The agency created a new pricing model this year after the pandemic increased traffic on the trails, sending smaller SEPAQ cross-country ski centres over capacity.

SEPAQ defends their pricing, saying the decision was based on surveys on their clients' habits and would allow their smaller centres to better predict traffic this season.

"Even though there's an adjustment with the price, we still feel very comfortable with that pricing since it gives an access that is beyond comparison," said SEPAQ spokesperson Simon Boivin.

"We do realize the gap is large. You have to take into consideration whatever rental SEPAQ has to offer … we're evolving in the market and our prices have to reflect that."

But Lavoie disagrees with that logic. Because SEPAQ is a government agency, he says prices should be lower — or even free — in an attempt to make the population more active and healthier.

The Grand défi foundation has been working with the government and SEPAQ to make sports more accessible, said Lavoie. For example, Lavoie's foundation gave SEPAQ thousands of skis and other equipment to make both access to trails and equipment rentals free to those under 12 years of age.

"The problem with SEPAQ is often they hike the prices again and again and only the rich can access that territory, which was reserved by the province for Quebecers to discover and get moving," said Lavoie.

"It's incoherent if you ask me."

Lavoie compared the SEPAQ skiing centres to the one he visits in Chicoutimi, which has 18 kilometres of trails priced between $50 and $80, depending on age groups. Though it has a high volume of skiers, the trails are well protected and prices stay affordable, he said.

The government should be thinking of access to natural areas and sports as part of health care, which is increasingly expensive in the province, said Lavoie.

"Of course it costs money," he said. "But if you as a government entity want people to get moving, you'll have to invest the money."

With land being increasingly privatized, Lavoie sees citizens losing access to the lakes and forests of their youth. Having been raised in a low-income household, he felt the effects of lack of access to the outdoors and activities.

"Kids still live in that reality," he said.

"When we have tools like SEPAQ, we have to use them for good."