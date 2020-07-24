Montreal's Crescent Street to be car-free for rest of summer

Montreal's famous Crescent Street is going to be closed to cars until Sept. 30 as part of the city's effort to make downtown more pedestrian-friendly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city says, as of today, the street is closed to traffic between de Maisonneuve Boulevard and Ste-Catherine Street.

"Montrealers will be able to benefit from an additional downtown space where it will be pleasant to encourage the local economy, to eat or simply to get outdoors," said Valérie Plante, mayor of Montreal and the Ville-Marie borough, in a statement.

"The many restaurateurs of the street will have more surface area to install their terrasses, which is essential to the restaurant industry."

Steve Siozios of the Crescent Street Merchants Association said the association requested the closure to allow people more room to spread out during the pandemic.

"It's a new reality," said Siozios, who owns London Pub and Stogies Cigar Lounge.

"Look, I know a lot of people are going to say another street closed downtown is not going to help downtown, but at this point, Ste-Catherine is closed and we need the room on Crescent."

Part of the street's charm, for some, is the slow parade of fancy cars cruising by.

Siozios says those cars may be back in the future, but for now, the extra space is more important.

Not only will it allow larger terrasses to be built, but it will also give pedestrians the room to put some distance between themselves and others, whether they are strolling or lining up to enter a bar.

Steve Siozios, who owns London Pub and Stogies Cigar Lounge in downtown Montreal, says the car-free zone will not be permanent. (Valeria Cori-Manocchio/CBC)

This isn't the first time the street has been closed to cars.

Back in 1980, it was done as a trial run, Siozios said, but it didn't stick.

This time around, it is only in the context of the pandemic and there is no intention of making it an annual tradition.

"We still believe we shouldn't be a pedestrian street in the sense of the nightlife and the vibe on Crescent," said Siozios.

"We want the cars to go down. Literally, it's a car show 12 months a year on Crescent."

Making streets car-free to revive downtown

In its Friday statement, the city said that making streets pedestrian-only is part of the Plante administration's plan to revive downtown Montreal, which has been severely affected by the pandemic.

The city has been working with downtown business associations and the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal to develop initiatives to boost downtown activity at a time when many people are staying home for fear of catching COVID-19.

This announcement came on the same day that Montreal's 2020 Canadian Grand Prix was officially cancelled — an event that usually draws massive crowds to downtown bars and restaurants.

On Tuesday, Plante announced a plan to invest $400,000 into "developing and animating" downtown. Pop-up art installations and "surprise" music and dance performances throughout the summer are planned to draw people.

The city has even made efforts to provide affordable parking for those uncomfortable taking public transit to reach the downtown core.

"Pedestrianization will support the resumption of commercial activities and make it easier to comply with the distancing measures that everyone will have to deal with in the coming months," Montreal's statement says.