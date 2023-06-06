Oujé-Bougoumou Cree Nation begins evacuations as forest fire approaches in northern Quebec

The Oujé-Bougoumou Cree Nation is the latest First Nation to begin evacuations this evening, moving community elders and people with serious pre-existing medical conditions 400 kilometres by bus to Chicoutimi.

A fire is currently about 35 kilometres northeast of the community, it announced in an evening news release. "This fire is spreading, and at this time, it is out of control," the release said.

Chief Curtis Bosum says the Quebec forest fire agency SOPFEU is on the scene and is creating a fire barrier about half-way between the fire and the community.

"The objective is to slow down the fire and prevent it from spreading in our direction," said Bosum's statement.

"SOPFEU has informed us that if the fire should continue beyond the barrier that is being created now, an evacuation order will be issued and we will need to evacuate the community."

Two Atikamekw communities in Quebec are also on the move because of the fires. In Opitciwan, northwest of La Tuque, evacuations were carried out, while in Manawan, a state of emergency was declared.

About 60 people who live in Opitciwan were taken to Roberval, in Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean Monday, according to Chief Jean-Claude Mequish.

Mequish explained that the people in question are vulnerable and have been sheltered from the smoke as a precaution.

The Opitciwan community school and early childhood centre were closed and only essential services remain open.

The fires closest to Opitciwan are located a little over 20 kilometres away for now.

State of emergency in Manawan

In the neighbouring region of Lanaudière, the Manawan Atikamekw Council declared a state of emergency Monday evening and adopted preventive safety measures — including moving people to Roberval.

"An evacuation as a preventive safety measure has started for people who have asthma, pulmonary, chronic heart disease, dialysis and reduced mobility," said the council in a Facebook post.

"In the event that the situation worsens, a team has started to assemble folding beds at Niska Elementary School. Everything is under control at the planning level."

However, the council specifies that there is no fire within a radius of 30 kilometres.