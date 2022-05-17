Cree Media feature on systemic racism, piece on teaching men how to avoid violence win Gabriel Awards

CBC Quebec programming has been recognized at this year's Gabriel Awards, presented by the Catholic Press Association of the United States and Canada.

The coveted awards recognize the best of the best in film, broadcasting and cross-platform media, honouring works that support themes of dignity, compassion, community and justice.

Here are the details:

In the category of Single Story - Local Release: English Language Television:

First Place: Maamuitaau: Systemic Racism, (Cree Media CBC North)

Maamuitaau is CBC North's Cree-language current affairs program that brings the stories of the James Bay Cree to life. The Systemic Racism piece is an Indigenous-centred response to the shocking story of Joyce Echaquan, who, like many Indigenous women, faced racism and contempt when trying to access health services. Echaquan died in a Quebec hospital in September 2020 after sharing a video in which hospital staff insulted and shamed her. Media coverage of the underlying issues contributed to a public debate about systemic racism and a swell of popular support for justice and lasting change. The winning entry was put together by the CBC North team of André Gariépy, Stephane Gunner, Diane Icebound and Lachlan Madill

In the category of Single Story - Local Release: Radio - English Language

Runner Up: Quebec AM - Living Without Violence (Marika Wheeler, CBC)

Marika Wheeler's radio piece "Living without violence" received an award in the In the category of Single Story - Local Release: Radio (English). (Marika Wheeler/CBC)

In the Laurentians, local charity 4Korners partnered with two French-speaking organizations to offer an English program called Living Without Violence. In December 2021, Marika Wheeler appeared on Quebec AM to talk about some of the tricks and tools men who struggle with anger management are learning.

The 2022 Gabriel Awards presentation will take place Wednesday, June 9. You can see the full list of winners and runners-up here .

Congratulations to our teams!