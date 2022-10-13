Cree First Nation of Waswanipi mourns death of teenage girl

The Cree First Nation of Waswanipi is asking for answers following the death of a 16-year-old girl on Oct. 9.

The teenager's body was discovered near a school in the community about three hours after someone called emergency services to report a woman lying on the ground in distress and possibly intoxicated, according to Quebec's police watchdog.

The Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes (BEI), which is investigating the case , said the Eeyou Eenou Police Force and the Sûreté du Québec went to look for her but apparently couldn't find her.

Some residents reportedly found her at around 7:30 a.m. She was pronounced dead shortly after.

Chief Irene Neeposh said the situation has created a lot of uncertainty and insecurity in the community, which is about 700 kilometres north of Montreal.

"We have a lot of questions that need to be answered with regards to how things have been handled," she said.

"I think we're all waiting to hear the coroner's report and the [BEI] investigation."

Neeposh said people have been coming up with various theories of what might have happened, which is "aggravating the situation" and creating a lot of frustration.

Community grieving

The Cree First Nation of Waswanipi is located along the Waswanipi River, about 700 kilometres north of Montreal. (Marie-Laure Josselin/Radio-Canada)

Neeposh said the girl's family has been showing a lot of strength and love throughout their grieving process.

"I'm truly, truly moved by this family. They've taken initiative to reach out to the young people, to the friends of their loved one that has passed," she said.

"I'm not saying that they don't have questions, they don't have concerns," she said. "But they are demonstrating peace and love in what they have gone through."

The First Nation held a vigil on Wednesday night to honour the girl.

Charlotte Ottereyes, a friend of the girl's mother and the president of the Cree Women of Eeyou Itchee Association, said she felt a lot of heaviness when she arrived at the event.

"I try not to cry but [the girl's death] was very devastating to hear," she said.

She said the news was especially difficult because she has a daughter of her own.

"All I could do after I heard this news was hold my daughter really tight," she said. "We didn't expect this to happen."

She said the death also affected a lot of the youth in the community.

Five BEI investigators have been assigned to the case.

BEI spokesperson Guy Lapointe told Radio-Canada they will investigate if there is a possible link between the police intervention and the death of the girl.

Neeposh is encouraging anyone who might have information to contact the police.