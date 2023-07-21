When a Cree community in northern Quebec was evacuated, there was no room for dogs in the airlift

Dogs squealed and wagged their tails. Some rolled onto their backs for belly-rubs as their owners returned after being separated for a week due to an evacuation notice in the Cree community of Eastmain.

Young Claveau, the animal control officer for the village of about 900, was relieved to see the "joyful reunion" on Thursday as nearly 60 dogs were reunited with their families. More would be reunited over the days to come.

"I think everyone got emotional to see their dogs back knowing that [we were] this close — that the whole community would be gone in flames."

A week earlier, the village, located over 1,200 kilometres northwest of Quebec City, was among those evacuated due to forest fires and wildfire smoke.

Initially, the dogs were supposed to be transported on the military helicopters after the 3-phase evacuation plan for residents. But when the neighbouring community of Wemindji also declared a state of emergency, the helicopters were diverted there.

"When they dropped off their dog, some people cried because they didn't want to leave … but they didn't really have a choice," said Marilyn Tomatuk, a volunteer who stayed behind to help.

Bo, left, and Bear, right, were among the dogs crated and prepped to leave by helicopter. (Submitted by Marilyn Tomatuk)

The Eastmain dogs, all in their crates, set to travel, instead watched as the helicopter flew away.

"When we saw them fly away, we weren't too sure about if we could depend on them anymore," said Claveau.

"We weren't depressed, but we were disappointed, that's for sure. We were kind of disappointed that the animals would be left behind."

Claveau said he and two volunteers, Tomatuk and Soleil Brown, stayed behind.

"I understand that human life comes first, but I think at this point it sheds some light on how we have to stick together and find ways to be able to protect our pets," said Claveau.

Miihiikin, the Cree word for wolf, was cared for by the volunteers. (Submitted by Marilyn Tomatuk)

'I didn't realize what I was getting myself into'

Claveau said caring for 80 dogs with different health, exercise and social needs was a challenge.

"There was so much work to do, we had to do stuff that we never did before. Like I had to mix some baby milk made for dogs … I had to feed that to the puppies," said Claveau.

"With all this smoke they became really thirsty really quickly. So the first thing we would do is when we wake up is go give them a lot of water. And we had to ration our food."

Tomatuk says it was overwhelming for such a small team.

"I didn't realize what I was getting myself into," said Tomatuk with a laugh. "Everything was just very chaotic."

LISTEN | Animal control officer describes staying behind to care for 80 dogs:

Quebec AM 10:17 Keep the dogs safe When the people of the Cree Nation of Eastmain had to leave their community in a hurry a few days ago, because of encroaching forest fires, they had to leave their dogs behind. CBC journalist Rachel Watts spoke with Eastmain's animal control officer Young Claveau.

'I would do it the same way all over again'

Once the helicopters were gone, Claveau says he started thinking about how he could get the dogs out if the fires started approaching.

"I'm part of an animal control group across the Cree communities and we all face the same decisions … We weren't part of the evacuation plan to get reimbursed by Indigenous Service Canada," said Claveau.

"I did over 100 phone calls. I'm not even kidding," said Claveau.

One of his evacuation ideas — which he admits was "almost insane" — was to transport the dogs out by motor boat.

"[Boats] are really fast and we could probably bring their dogs to an island.," said Claveau.

Claveau was in contact with a U.S. donor who had offered to pay for flights out — six flights costing $50,000.

His last resort was to lure the dogs away from the fire, if it started coming their way.

"The Plan C was really if it was if we see flames in town, it would be to put the food by the water and just unleash all the dogs so that they have a standing chance."

The community of Eastmain was under an devacuation notice on July 13. Harley was among the dogs who couldn't board the helicopter. (Submitted by Marilyn Tomatuk)

In the end, none of the dramatic rescue plans were needed.

The smoke and wildfire conditions improved, allowing the residents to return.

Smoke descended upon some of the Cree territories as the province battled a particularly tough wildfire season. (Submitted by Marilyn Tomatuk)

Claveau says after the evacuation notice was lifted, the reunions of the dogs and their owners took place over the course of two days.

"It was something beautiful to see," he said. "There's a lot of tears."

Claveau doesn't regret his decision to stay behind.

"I would say we learned a lot and I would do it the same way all over again if it had to happen," he said as his dog, Nouchimi, barked in the background. "He's agreeing."