Moonrise: How to see the moon red and large every month

There's a magic moment that most of us have seen before: the moon looking huge and red in the sky.

People stop in the street. They tell others, "Look!" and scramble for photos.

But just as quickly as it appears, it's gone. Within minutes, the moon looks small and its regular "white" colour again. That magic moment feels fleeting and unpredictable, but in fact, it's very predictable.

Since 2013, I've been doing an event in Montreal to show people this moment called moonrise. At each of these events, as long as the skies are not cloudy, the moon appears at the exact time and location that all the data says it will.

Trevor Kjorlien teaches participants how to watch the moonrise at the start of a workshop in Montreal. (Submitted by Alex Tran)

It still feels like magic after all these years I've been working as a science and space educator.

Fifteen years ago, knowing when and where to watch a moonrise would be difficult for the average person. But now, with smartphones in our pockets, nearly all of us have the chance to see it ourselves.

When and how to see it?

Here's how to watch a moonrise:

First, find the day of the next full moon. Then, with the help of a website, find what time on that day the moon will rise for your location .

Next, find the direction in which to look. Like the sun, the moon rises generally in the east, but not always exactly east. Next to the moonrise time is a number in degrees that tells you precisely in which direction to look. You can then use a compass or one of the many free astronomy apps to find where the moon will appear ( Star Walk 2 , Sun Surveyor , Photo Pills ).

Then, find an unobstructed view of the horizon for that time and date. There's no need to go out to a place where the sky is dark, either. You can be in the middle of the city. Arrive a few minutes before the moon is set to rise.

Trevor Kjorlien explains where the full moon is about to appear on the horizon, from the lookout on Mont Royal. (Submitted by Alex Tran)

If it's clear, prepare to enjoy the show. The moment the moon first rises — appearing large and red — is unforgettable.

And good news: the show returns every month.