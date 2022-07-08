New York changed its parking signs. Why won't Montreal?

Montreal is known for its baffling parking signs that seem designed to lead to tickets, for tourists and locals alike. New York and Ottawa have simplified theirs. Why can't Montreal do the same? Paige Saunders looks into this for the Creator Network.

Montreal's parking signs are notoriously difficult to process for new residents and tourists.

New York and Ottawa have simplified theirs. Why can't Montreal do the same?

Provincial jurisdiction plays a role. But another reason could be that making a clearer system will require the support of long-term locals who have benefited from mastering the current signage.