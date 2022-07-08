New York changed its parking signs. Why won't Montreal?
For CBC Creator Nework, Paige Saunders looks into why parking signage in Montreal is so confusing.
This video was produced by Paige Saunders as part of the CBC Creator Network.
Montreal's parking signs are notoriously difficult to process for new residents and tourists.
New York and Ottawa have simplified theirs. Why can't Montreal do the same?
Provincial jurisdiction plays a role. But another reason could be that making a clearer system will require the support of long-term locals who have benefited from mastering the current signage.
