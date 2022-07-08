Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Montreal·Creator Network

New York changed its parking signs. Why won't Montreal?

For CBC Creator Nework, Paige Saunders looks into why parking signage in Montreal is so confusing.
Paige Saunders · CBC Creator Network ·

New York changed its parking signs. Why won't Montreal?

3 days ago
Duration 7:32
Montreal is known for its baffling parking signs that seem designed to lead to tickets, for tourists and locals alike. New York and Ottawa have simplified theirs. Why can't Montreal do the same? Paige Saunders looks into this for the Creator Network.

This video was produced by Paige Saunders as part of the CBC Creator Network. Learn more about the Creator Network here.

Montreal's parking signs are notoriously difficult to process for new residents and tourists.

New York and Ottawa have simplified theirs. Why can't Montreal do the same? 

Provincial jurisdiction plays a role. But another reason could be that making a clearer system will require the support of long-term locals who have benefited from mastering the current signage.

The Creator Network, which works with emerging visual storytellers to bring their stories to CBC platforms, produced the piece. If you have an idea for the Creator Network, you can send your pitch here.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Paige Saunders

Freelance contributor

Paige Saunders is a Montreal-based video journalist who focuses on opportunities to improve our government and cities. His work ranges from urban issues like transit and housing to digital government and electoral reform.

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
    |Corrections and Clarifications

    Related Stories

    Comments

    To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

    By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

    Become a CBC Member

    Join the conversation  Create account

    Already have an account?

    now