How Montreal became a hotspot for jazz

Arizona O'Neill is a Montreal-based multidisciplinary artist whose videos have been exhibited online, in gallery settings, in apartments, on CBC and on street corners. She has created original videos for artists such as Walter Scott, Laurence Philomene and Patrick Watson, and her monthly illustrations for Drawn & Quarterly are on display at the Mile End bookstore. O'Neill has edited two anthologies: one composed of cat illustrations and the other, reinterpretations of Victorian dating manuals. Her book of illustrated interviews with celebrated and controversial Quebec artists, Est-ce qu'un artiste peut être heureux, was released in December 2022.