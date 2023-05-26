How did the Filles du Roy actually dress?

For CBC Creator Network, artist and amateur historian Lydia Robb uses historical records, genre art and the history of fashion to paint a picture of how these poor, young women might have really dressed.

The Filles du Roy, or King's Daughters, were the hundreds of young women sent by the King of France to a remote, fur-trading colony called Canada.

Between 1663 and 1673, nearly 1,000 of them arrived to help boost the population by encouraging male immigrants to settle, marry and raise families.

But, contrary to how they've long been depicted in history books and works of art, they did not arrive dressed in the trappings of wealth.

Using records from more than three centuries ago, genre art and the history of fashion, artist and amateur historian Lydia Robb paints a picture of how these poor, abandoned women might have really dressed.