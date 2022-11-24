How a hockey riot started a revolution in Quebec

The most famous hockey riot happened in 1995 in Montreal. For CBC Creator Network, Arizona O'Neill looks at how the Richard Riot helped bring about Quebec's Quiet Revolution.

Today, hockey riots seem like an excuse to wreck cars, smash windows and battle with the police.

But in 1955, a Montreal riot was a touchpoint in a revolution.

For CBC Creator Network, Arizona O'Neill looks at riots in sports and explains how the NHL's treatment of star Montreal Canadiens' player Maurice "Rocket" Richard led to tear gas in the Montreal Forum and violence in the street. And how it paved the way for Quebec's Quiet Revolution.

