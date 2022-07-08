How Canada got stuck building low-speed rail

For CBC Creator Network, Paige Saunders looks at why Canada is considering a new conventional-speed passenger network when there are faster options available.

Canada is great at high-speed rail studies but not at actually building high-speed rail.

Why are we the only country in the developed world considering a new conventional-speed passenger network?

For CBC Creator Network, Paige Saunders looks at why it's so hard to build high-speed rail in Canada, and why high-frequency rail isn't a good substitute — even if it sounds similar.