How Canada got stuck building low-speed rail

High-frequency and high-speed rail aren't created equal — even if they sound similar

Paige Saunders · CBC Creator Network ·

6 hours ago
Duration 17:21
Canada is great at high-speed rail studies but not at actually building high-speed rail.

Why are we the only country in the developed world considering a new conventional-speed passenger network?

For CBC Creator Network, Paige Saunders looks at why it's so hard to build high-speed rail in Canada, and why high-frequency rail isn't a good substitute — even if it sounds similar.

The Creator Network, which works with emerging visual storytellers to bring their stories to CBC platforms, produced the piece. If you have an idea for the Creator Network, you can send your pitch here.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Paige Saunders

Freelance contributor

Paige Saunders is a Montreal-based video journalist who focuses on opportunities to improve our government and cities. His work ranges from urban issues like transit and housing to digital government and electoral reform.

