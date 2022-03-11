Solving the mystery of the missing car
For CBC Creator Network, Eve Parker Finley figures out what happened to her Chevrolet Malibu — and how other cars can avoid the same fate.
How can a car (so unappealing to thieves) just disappear into thin air?
Last fall, my car disappeared into thin air.
I found myself in the middle of one of the most complicated and expensive bureaucratic nightmares ever. It's a mystery that involves the Montreal police, the municipal court, the parking authorities, bailiffs and some guy we'll call Jean.
Today, we're solving the mystery of the missing car.
Watch the video above to find out what happened.
