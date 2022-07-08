Content
Want to leave the island of Montreal by bicycle? There are few options

While there are 27 points of entry to the island, only three have a dedicated bike lane.
Paige Saunders · CBC Creator Network ·

Why are so few bridges to Montreal accessible by bike?

3 hours ago
Duration 9:52
For CBC Creator Network, Paige Saunders looks into what's so hard about creating bike lanes on bridges.

And with bridges built to last a century, all levels of government must be forward-thinking about their active transit plans. There's an opportunity to have our bridges be a reason to walk or bike, instead of drive.

Watch the video above to see what obstacles are in the way of making the greater Montreal region accessible to those on the island, and vice versa.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Paige Saunders

Freelance contributor

Paige Saunders is a Montreal-based video journalist who focuses on opportunities to improve our government and cities. His work ranges from urban issues like transit and housing to digital government and electoral reform.

