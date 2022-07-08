Want to leave the island of Montreal by bicycle? There are few options

For CBC Creator Network, Paige Saunders looks into what's so hard about creating bike lanes on bridges.

While there are 27 points of entry to the island, only three have a dedicated bike lane.

And with bridges built to last a century, all levels of government must be forward-thinking about their active transit plans. There's an opportunity to have our bridges be a reason to walk or bike, instead of drive.

Watch the video above to see what obstacles are in the way of making the greater Montreal region accessible to those on the island, and vice versa.