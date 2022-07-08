Want to leave the island of Montreal by bicycle? There are few options
This video was produced by Paige Saunders as part of the CBC Creator Network. Learn more about the Creator Network here.
While there are 27 points of entry to the island, only three have a dedicated bike lane.
And with bridges built to last a century, all levels of government must be forward-thinking about their active transit plans. There's an opportunity to have our bridges be a reason to walk or bike, instead of drive.
Watch the video above to see what obstacles are in the way of making the greater Montreal region accessible to those on the island, and vice versa.
The Creator Network, which works with emerging visual storytellers to bring their stories to CBC platforms, produced the piece. If you have an idea for the Creator Network, you can send your pitch here.
