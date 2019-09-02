61-year-old man dies after single-car crash in Montreal

A 61-year-old man has died after hitting a light post in northern Montreal overnight.

Const. Jean-Pierre Brabant says the collision occurred at a southbound exit from the Lachapelle Bridge at around 3 a.m.

The bridge connects Laval and Montreal, crossing the Rivière des Prairies.

Firefighters found the man unconscious inside the vehicle.

He was transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries, Brabant said.

The pavement was slippery due to the rain at the time, he said, and that may have contributed to the crash. Police have ordered a toxicology report to determine if the man was driving while intoxicated.

Collision investigators are working to determine the circumstances behind the crash.

A perimeter was established on the bridge, blocking its southbound lanes. Both directions on Gouin Boulevard were also blocked.