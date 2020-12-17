Driver killed in fiery crash next to Highway 20 in Beaconsfield

Montreal police say a man was killed in a single-vehicle collision next to Highway 20 in Beaconsfield.

Police say it appears the driver exited the highway at Woodland Avenue while driving eastbound, and then crashed into a concrete wall near the intersection of Woodland and Beaurepaire Drive, with the vehicle catching fire shortly after.

Firefighters quickly got the fire under control.

Investigators believe the victim is a man in his 20s. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the collision is unknown, and so far police say they have no witnesses.

No one else was injured.



