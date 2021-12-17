2 teens dead, police watchdog investigating after car falls from Décarie overpass

Two teenagers are dead and the province's police watchdog is investigating after a vehicle fell from an overpass off the Décarie Expressway in Montreal.

According to the police watchdog, the Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes (BEI), the vehicle was heading southbound on Highway 15 when provincial police signaled for it to pull over around 2:20 a.m.

The driver of the car refused to stop and the officers pursued, but reportedly lost sight of the vehicle near the Sherbrooke Street exit.

The car was found beneath the Saint-Jacques exit loop, where it appears to have gone off the road, crashing several metres to the ground below.

Both male occupants, aged 16 and 18, were killed.

Transport Québec said there was structural damage to the infrastructure.

The BEI investigates in cases where civilians are seriously hurt or killed during a police intervention. Five of its investigators were sent to the scene of the crash and Montreal police will be supporting its investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the event is asked to get in touch via the BEI website.

This the third BEI investigation to be opened in Montreal in the past 24 hours, after a man was sent to hospital following his arrest and another was killed in a police shooting in Lachine.