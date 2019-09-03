Two-vehicle collision in Eastern Townships leaves 5 in critical condition

Provincial police say seven people were injured — five of them critically — in a two-vehicle collision near Ascot Corner, just northeast of Sherbrooke, Que.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the crash on Highway 112 around 4:30 p.m. Monday, the Sûreté du Québec said in an email.

A vehicle travelling east crossed into the opposing lane, where it hit a vehicle travelling west, police said.

There were four people in one vehicle and three in the other. Resuscitation efforts were necessary on some of the people involved in the crash.

Police noted the road was wet at the time of the collision, but they aren't yet certain about the cause. Accident reconstruction experts and an investigator were sent to the scene.

The road remained closed in both directions in the early evening.