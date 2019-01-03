New
2 people in hospital after major crash on Île d'Orléans bridge
The crash happened at around 1:30 p.m., Thursday.
Two people are in hospital after a minivan collided head-on with a truck on the Île d'Orléans bridge, east of Quebec City.
Both drivers were taken to hospital.
Traffic on the bridge has been suspended, and Quebec provincial police can't say when it will reopen.
With files from Radio-Canada