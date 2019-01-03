Skip to Main Content
2 people in hospital after major crash on Île d'Orléans bridge
New

The crash happened at around 1:30 p.m., Thursday.

The Île d'Orléans bridge was closed to traffic Thursday afternoon after a major crash, and Quebec provincial police can't say when it will reopen. (Nahila Bendali Amor)

Two people are in hospital after a minivan collided head-on with a truck on the Île d'Orléans bridge, east of Quebec City.

Both drivers were taken to hospital.

Traffic on the bridge has been suspended, and Quebec provincial police can't say when it will reopen.

More to come.

With files from Radio-Canada

