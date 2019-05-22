Woman secretly filmed by boyfriend appeals decision to deny her victim compensation

A woman from Montreal's South Shore is appealing the rejection of her request for financial aid by the Quebec victim compensation program, Indemnisation des victimes d'actes criminels, or IVAC.

The appeal, filed with help from the Center For Research-Action on Race Relations (CRARR), names IVAC, as well as both the attorneys general of Canada and Quebec, claiming a violation of the woman's constitutional rights.

Last December, Melissa discovered her boyfriend of eight years had been secretly filming her and her children — in their own home.

Cameras had been hidden throughout the house, including in the bathroom and her bedroom.

The ex-boyfriend is now awaiting trial on charges of voyeurism, possession of child pornography and production of child pornography.

Melissa's true identity cannot be revealed due to a publication ban. Her son was a minor for part of the time the alleged offences were committed.

Family left struggling to cope

IVAC provides financial help to those who are injured psychologically or physically because of a crime, as well as to the close family members of those who have died as a result of one.

Melissa says she and her family should be eligible for help through IVAC because what happened to them left them struggling, psychologically and financially.

However, the charges against Melissa's ex are not included on the list of eligible offences.

While charges such as "interfering with transportation facilities" or causing a "false fire alarm" are on the list, others — such as "child pornography" and "criminal harassment" — are not.

CBC first reported her story in May .

Rejection amounts to discrimination, victim says

In her appeal, Melissa claims that excluding crimes such as voyeurism and child pornography amounts to discrimination because those most likely to be victims are women and children.

"I'd like myself and the other victims if these crimes to be recognized as victims," Melissa said.

"At this time, [IVAC] seems very outdated, and it excludes many crimes that are frequently happening to women and children."

The IVAC program hasn't been updated since its creation in 1972, when the Crime Victims Compensation Act became law.

For years, there have been calls for reform, with many saying the list of crimes covered through IVAC is antiquated and incomplete.