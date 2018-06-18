Crane operators walk off the job in protest of new provincial regulations

Crane operators across Quebec will be absent from construction sites Monday in protest of rule changes that have been in effect since May 14.

Protestors take issue with a new rule that allows workers to pilot cranes even if they do not have a professional crane operator's diploma, reports Radio-Canada.

The union has filed a complaint with Quebec's ombudsman, calling this a safety concern not just for site workers, but also the public because cranes sometimes move heavy objects over densely populated areas.

Protests date back to May 5 when crane operators in downtown Montreal demonstrated in front of Premier Philippe Coulliard's office.

Last week, the crane operators of the new Champlain bridge began pressure tactics by deserting the site.

On June 9, a crane was set on fire in a parking lot in Montreal's borough of Rivière-des-Prairies-Pointe-aux-Trembles and police have since confirmed the fire was intentionally set with the use of accelerants.

As of Monday morning, it is not known how long the protest will last, but Quebec's construction commission will investigate the matter as any strike could be considered illegal under the collective agreement between the business associations and the trade unions.

That agreement is in effect until 2021 and breaking it could lead to hefty fines ranging from approximately $8,000 to $80,000 per day for associations or association representatives. Workers who participate could be fined up to $199 a day.