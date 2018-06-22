Quebec crane operators refuse order to return to work
Workers have been protesting loosened training requirements since Monday
Quebec's transport minister says the government will claim damages from the crane operators' union for the costs of a strike that has paralyzed work sites across the province.
André Fortin says in a statement that he's planning to send a formal notice to the union over what he describes as an illegal strike.
Most of the crane operators remain off the job for a fifth straight day despite a labour board ruling ordering them back to work.
In granting the interim order on Thursday, the tribunal ruled that the urgency to act was justified because the strike was having a significant impact on work sites.
The operators are protesting changes made to training requirements that will allow workers to operate cranes without first obtaining a vocational diploma.
Crane operators say the new training program is less comprehensive and could lead to a rise in workplace accidents.