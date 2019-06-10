Crane smashes into Montreal's CHUM hospital, closing blood lab

Part of a downtown hospital is closed today in Montreal after a crane partially collapsed and smashed into the building, breaking through an exterior wall.

Workers were dismantling part of the crane Sunday when it fell on the Centre hospitalier de l'Université de Montréal (CHUM).

It broke through the building's exterior, but nobody was injured in the incident.

A permitter was set up around the site to deter people from getting too close to the wreckage.

The crane has since been removed from the site, leaving a few missing wall panels, a smashed vent and some exposed insulation.

A section of the hospital where blood samples are taken has been closed Monday.

The hospital says all other services will be be open as usual for the day.