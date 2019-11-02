Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by car near Crémazie Metro

A 59-year-old man is in hospital in critical condition after he was hit by a car while crossing a few metres away from the intersection of Chateaubriand Avenue and Crémazie Boulevard.

Police say they received a 911 call alerting them to the collision around 7:15 p.m.

The pedestrian was unconscious when he was taken to hospital and police say he may not survive.

The 51-year-old man who was driving the car was not injured.

Police are interviewing witnesses to determine what caused the collision. They have ruled out alcohol as a factor.