Railway partially reopens after CP train derailment west of Montreal

One of two railway tracks that runs through Saint-Polycarpe, Que., has reopened after a freight train derailment on Monday, according to the local fire department.

Fire Chief Michel Bélanger said one of the two tracks is open for trains, which will have to travel at reduced speed in the area.

Some 22 cars of the Canadian Pacific Railway train jumped the tracks just before 7 p.m. in the town about 70 kilometres west of downtown Montreal.

Crews are still at the scene trying to remove the contents of the derailed cars and cart them away without harming the environment or putting nearby residents at risk.

Only one car, which was carrying vegetable oil, leaked, but a propane tanker wound up at the bottom of a nearby river.

An aerial view of the Canadian Pacific freight train that derailed Monday, July 16, 2018, in the town of Saint-Polycarpe, Que., just east of the Ontario border. (Pascal Marchand/Canadian Press)

No one was hurt. The cause of the derailment hasn't been confirmed.

The Transportation Safety Board is investigating.