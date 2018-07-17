No reported injuries as CP Rail train derails west of Montreal

No one was hurt and no dangerous goods were spilled after a freight train derailed in Saint-Polycarpe, west of Montreal, Monday evening.

About 25 cars of the Canadian Pacific Railway train jumped the track just before 7 p.m., according to local fire chief Michel Bélanger.

The train was heading eastbound near a level crossing at de Beaujeu Road when the cars derailed.

Some of the cars contained diesel and propane, but the only one that leaked was carrying vegetable oil.

One of the propane tankers is at the bottom of a nearby river, according to Saint-Polycarpe Mayor Jean-Yves Poirier, adding he believes it was lucky nothing caught fire or exploded.

"We can't help but think about Lac-Mégantic when these incidents happen," he said.

"Every day, all sorts of merchandise crosses through the town that then crisscrosses municipalities all over Canada. The country was built on the railway network, so we have to deal with it."

The cause is still unknown. A number of CP Rail workers are at the scene evaluating the damage to the track.

CP Rail employees were at the scene of the derailment Tuesday morning assessing the damage to the track. (Radio-Canada)

The Transportation Safety Board is sending an investigator to the scene.

It is unclear what impact the derailment will have on CP service — a spokesperson has not yet returned a request for comment.