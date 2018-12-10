Montreal to focus on coexistence with urban coyotes

Montreal has put forward a plan to promote cohabitation with urban coyotes — but it includes measures to capture and kill problem animals if necessary.

"This first management plan gives us the necessary tools to manage and coexist effectively with the coyote on the territory of Montreal," said Émilie Thuillier, mayor of Ahuntsic-Cartierville, in a statement.

According to the city, 19 people have been bitten by coyotes since June 2017 — the month Montreal started tracking coyote sightings. All 19 victims sustained superficial wounds.

The city set up an online reporting form and hotline to report sightings in April. Last summer, two children were bitten and several coyotes were spotted in Ahuntsic-Cartierville parks.

The city says it wants to have a clearer portrait of the coyote population, gleaned from tips from residents, but also by capturing some coyotes and attaching GPS collars to them so their movements can be tracked.

The plan includes a behaviour scale to evaluate the level of risk of particular animals.

In areas with repeated sightings where coyotes appear to have lost their fear of humans, the city will deploy intervention teams for at least a week.

Those teams will use "negative conditioning" techniques to help the coyotes relearn their natural fear of humans.

In areas where coyotes have bitten people, the city says it will try to identify, capture and euthanize problem animals.

Finally, the city says it will strengthen the enforcement of bylaws that help discourage coyotes from bad behaviour, including prohibiting feeding wild animals, keeping dogs leashed, and ensuring people properly dispose of garbage and food waste.