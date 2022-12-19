4 cows have been captured in a small Quebec town after months on the loose
Another operation will take place soon to catch 7 or 8 animals that remain at large
After several months on the run, four cows from a herd of runaway cattle were captured on Saturday night in Saint-Sévère, Que.
The regional chapter of the Union des producteurs agricoles says the cows were transported back to their original farm on Sunday morning.
Specialists examined the cows after their capture and confirmed the animals were in good shape.
The union says weather conditions over the last few days prevented the entire herd from being captured, so another operation will take place soon to catch seven or eight animals that remain at large.
In July, a herd of about 20 cows jumped out of their field and had been on the lam ever since — contentedly grazing wherever they like and wreaking havoc on farmers' fields nearby.
All previous attempts at capturing them failed, including a valiant effort by a group of cowboys from nearby Saint-Tite — a town known for its annual western festival.
The union says that over the last few days, various feeding points were set up in strategic locations along with fences and other devices that allowed the cows to finally be captured.
with files from CBC's Rachel Watts
