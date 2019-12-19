3 detained after Cowansville high school sent into lockdown

Three people have been detained after a perceived threat sent the Massey-Vanier High School in Cowansville into lockdown Thursday morning.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) said that none of the individuals had a weapon when they were stopped.

The SQ said that on-site checks suggest there was no immediate danger to the people inside. The lockdown ended just after 11 a.m.

About 1,300 students attend Massey-Vanier High School, which is comprised of students from both the Val-des-Cerfs and the Eastern Townships school boards.

In a Facebook post, the Eastern Townships School Board said it received information there was a "perceived threat outside of the school" and went into lockdown.

"We can now assure parents that all students and staff are safe and secure and the authorities are on site managing the situation," it wrote.

The Val-des-Cerfs School Board said the school will remain open and classes will proceed as usual. Parents who want to pick up their children can do so, but will not be allowed to enter the school itself.

Cowansville is located about 90 km east of Montreal.